‘From Cape to Cairo’ and beyond: Netflix comes to the Africa Month party

CAPE TOWN: Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service is showcasing African talent and stories to its subscribers around the world through a collection dubbed ‘From Cape to Cairo’ which was launched on May 1 this week, as part of the Africa Month celebrations.

The collection is as a response to calls for media houses to invest in creating the space for African content creators to share their stories about Africa to the world by supporting investment in content production and promoting access to continental and global audiences with an aim of changing the view and narratives about Africa to the world and showcasing African talent and culture.

Commenting on the initiative Leslie Richer, Director of Information and Communication for the African Union, said; “We welcome the initiative by Netflix in response to our call to media to redefine and change the narratives about Africa by showcasing African stories conceived of and told by African content creators and talent. The Cape to Cairo showcase on Netflix during the Month of May celebrated as Africa Month and in which we also celebrate Africa Day on May 25th, will create visibility for those in front of and behind the camera doing their part to build the Africa We Want as envisaged in the Aspirations of Agenda 2063 through investment in Africa’s Creative Economy and the Culture and Creative Industries. The initiative also builds on our goals to encourage Dignified Storytelling and ensuring that stories told about a people and their culture is captured in an authentic and balanced manner and this can only happen when we encourage diversity and inclusion in the media space.”

Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Director of Content in Africa noted that with Africa’s rich cultural heritage, there’s a multitude of stories to be told from, and about, the continent and its people. He further said that “Netflix has not only invested in promoting African talent through content creation and skills and capacity building initiatives but wants to enhance the narrative of Africa beyond the continent’s borders to our global audiences and that’s why in May 2022, we are celebrating these stories and storytellers through a new collection titled ‘From Cape to Cairo’.”

The stories featured in the collection will include recommendations such as ‘Our Music, Our Culture, Our History;’ ‘Award-Winners & Critics’ Favourites;’ ‘African Women Behind the Camera;’ ‘Love Across the Continent;’ ‘and Stories from The African Diaspora. Beyond the new collection on Netflix, the company will also launch a new podcast Never Late | African Time. featuring some of Africa’s biggest film and TV talent in conversation about various aspects of the creative industry that impact their craft. Launching on May 4 2022, the five-episode podcast is available on the AfricaOnNetflix official YouTube page, as well as Spotify and Apple iTunes. Viewers can tune in to a new episode released every Wednesday, with the podcast available in video and audio formats.