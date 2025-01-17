From Facebook Intern to TikTok CEO: Shou Zi Chew’s Remarkable Tech Career

In a world where careers in tech often take unexpected turns, Shou Zi Chew’s rise to the top of TikTok is a particularly striking example.

Having started as an intern at Facebook over a decade ago, Chew now finds himself at the helm of one of Meta’s biggest competitors, guiding TikTok through its meteoric rise and global challenges. His journey is not only a testament to his ambition but also a reflection of how the tech industry is increasingly defined by resilience, adaptability, and vision.

Born in Singapore, Chew’s career path was anything but conventional. After studying at University College London and later Harvard Business School, Chew made his mark at Goldman Sachs before moving to Xiaomi, where he honed his understanding of both business strategy and technology. These early career moves gave Chew the foundation he would need for his eventual transition to ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. Initially serving as CFO, Chew’s business acumen quickly caught the attention of the company’s leadership, earning him the role of TikTok’s CEO in 2021.

Chew’s leadership has been instrumental in TikTok’s unprecedented success. With its innovative algorithm and addictive short-form videos, the platform has become a global sensation, amassing over 1 billion active users worldwide. This success has reshaped how people consume content and positioned TikTok as a dominant force in the social media landscape, particularly among Gen Z. It is a position that has forced Meta to respond, most notably with the creation of Instagram Reels, a direct attempt to mimic TikTok’s model.

The irony of Chew’s ascent is not lost on industry observers. Once a part of Facebook’s early ecosystem, he now leads a company that is seen as a direct competitor to Meta, a company that helped define his early career. But this irony is also part of the story of the tech industry itself—where today’s collaborators can quickly become tomorrow’s rivals.

What truly distinguishes Chew in the highly competitive world of tech leadership is his ability to manage both growth and scrutiny. His calm, composed approach to navigating regulatory challenges, particularly in markets like the U.S. and Europe, has helped TikTok expand while maintaining its core principles. In a landscape where companies are often criticized for lack of transparency or accountability, Chew’s leadership has been a key factor in TikTok’s ability to weather criticism and thrive in the face of it.

In many ways, Chew’s journey from Facebook intern to TikTok CEO encapsulates the unpredictable nature of careers in tech. His story is not just about personal achievement, but about the ever-evolving dynamics of the digital age. In an industry where change is the only constant, Chew’s career serves as a reminder that innovation is not just about new ideas—it’s about the ability to adapt, pivot, and succeed in ways that few could have predicted. For the millions of TikTok users and the tech industry as a whole, Chew’s success is an inspiring narrative of resilience and vision in action.