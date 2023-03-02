From NYT’s T Mag: Willem Dafoe’s March 2023 Cover Story

From “The Florida Project” to four different Spider-Man movies, Willem Dafoe has done it all. Now, after nearly 150 films and almost 50 years in the spotlight, the veteran actor is tackling his most physically challenging role yet with “Inside.”

Gracing the cover of T Magazine’s Men’s Fashion issue, the 67-year old opens up to Susan Dominus about his career’s longevity, his attraction to grueling and difficult projects, and the life he gave up to start anew in Italy.

Dafoe describes acting as a practice so essential he can’t go without, and that’s in tandem with the stages of life. An “unusual celebrity” who never intended to appeal to the masses, Dafoe seems to be “racing against time — to be seizing on his hard-won status to work as often as possible, in roles that are as physical and challenging as possible, while he still can,” writes Susan Dominus about the actor.