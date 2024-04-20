How many of people in the world as well as the United States have heard of ‘Operation Gladio’? Gordon Duff, eminent journalist, newspaper editor, research-scholar, former diplomat and Vietnam war veteran writes, “Many ask, how could simple Arabs or even Israel, put together an organization capable of 9/11? If, as 78 percent of Australians indicate in a Herald Sun poll, America planned 9/11 herself, how did a democracy lose its way? America used Libya, during part of the Cold War, as a base for Operation Gladio, where American special operations forces stationed there to be activated if Europe fell to a Soviet onslaught were said to be IRA terrorists undergoing training by Libyans. If one stops and thinks, the idea of a Libyan training the IRA in bomb making had to seem more than a bit ironic. How did America’s intelligence and defense groups become terrorists? When did it happen and why? The answer is not simple. It started decades ago, when the world was at the edge of obliteration and two systems, or what we then believed were systems, fought for the hearts and minds of the world. A mature look at the Cold War looks more like two rats fighting over a corpse. Then, however, some saw it as “light and dark”, clear as that. Many believed the Soviet Union would drive its tanks through Europe like a knife through hot butter”.

To fight this “eventuality”, NATO built a terrorist organization of massive proportions. The remaining cells of Operation Gladio – one of the greatest disasters of military ignorance in history, are busy today. We call some of them “Al Qaeda”.

“Operation Gladio is the heart of world terrorism, alive and well, and built by NATO, built by the United States and used against America and the world.

Gladio, created to save us from communism, quickly became a terrorist organization itself, murdering political leaders, rigging elections, terror attacks to blame on one group or another. The “medicine” became the disease. It is now killing us”.

According to Wikipedia:

Emblem of “Gladio”, Italian branch of the NATO “stay-behind” paramilitary organizations. The motto means “In silence I preserve freedom”.

Gladio is a code name denoting the clandestine NATO “stay-behind” operation in Italy after World War II, intended to continue anti-communist actions in the event of a Warsaw Pact invasion of Western Europe. Although Gladio specifically refers to the Italian branch of the NATO stay-behind organizations, “Operation Gladio” is used as an informal name for all stay-behind organizations, sometimes called “Super NATO”.

Operating in many NATO and even some neutral countries, Gladio was part of a series of national operations first coordinated by the Clandestine Committee of the Western Union (CCWU), founded in 1948. After the creation of NATO in 1949, the CCWU was integrated into the Clandestine Planning Committee (CPC), founded in 1951 and overseen by SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers, Europe), transferred to Belgium after France’s official withdrawal from NATO’s Military Committee in 1966 — which was not followed by the dissolution of the French stay-behind paramilitary movements.

The role of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in sponsoring Gladio and the extent of its activities during the Cold War era, and its relationship to right-wing terrorist attacks perpetrated in Italy during the Years of Lead and other similar clandestine operations is the subject of ongoing debate and investigation. Italy, Switzerland and Belgium have had parliamentary inquiries into the matter.

The origin of Gladio can be traced to the so-called “secret anti-Communist NATO protocols”, which were allegedly protocols committing the secret services of NATO member states to work to prevent Communist parties from coming to power in Western Europe.

According to the Italian researcher Mario Coglitore, the protocols required member states to guarantee alignment with the Western block “by any means”.

According to a US journalist Arthur Rowse, a secret clause exists in the North Atlantic Treaty requiring candidate countries, before joining NATO, to establish clandestine citizen cadres standing ready to eliminate communist cells during any national emergency. These clandestine cadres were to be controlled by the county’s respective security services.

After World War II, the UK and the US decided to create “stay-behind” paramilitary organizations, with the official aim of countering a possible Soviet invasion through sabotage and guerilla warfare behind enemy lines. Arms caches were hidden, escape routes prepared, and loyal members recruited: i.e., mainly hardline anticommunists, including many ex-Nazis or former fascists, whether in Italy or in other European countries. In Germany, for example, Gladio had as a central focus the Gehlen Org – also involved in Odessa “ratlines” — named after Reinhard Gehlen who would become West Germany’s first head of intelligence, while the predominantly Italian P2 masonic lodge was composed of many members of the neofascist Italian Movement (MSI), including Licio Gelli. Its clandestine “cells” were to stay behind (hence the name) in enemy controlled territory and to act as resistance movements, conducting sabotage, guerrilla warfare and assassinations.

However, Italian Gladio was more far reaching. “A briefing minute of June 1, 1959, reveals Gladio was built around ‘internal subversion’. It was to play ‘a determining role… not only on the general policy level of warfare, but also in the politics of emergency’. In the 1970s, with communist electoral support growing and other leftists looking menacing, the establishment turned to the ‘Strategy of Tension’ … with Gladio eager to be involved”.

CIA director Allen Dulles was one of the key people in instituting Operation Gladio, and most of Gladio’s operations were financed by the CIA. The anti-communist networks, which were present in all of Europe, including in neutral countries like Sweden and Switzerland, were partly funded by the CIA. Some went as far as claiming that Democrazia Cristiana leader Aldo Moro had been the “founder of (Italian) Gladio”.

However, whether these allegations are correct or not, his murder in 1978 put an end to the “historic compromise” (sharing of power) attempt between the PCI and the Christian Democrats (DC), thus accomplishing one of the alleged objectives of the strategy of tension.

Operating in all of NATO and even in some neutral countries such as Spain before its 1982 admission to NATO, Gladio was first coordinated by the Clandestine Committee of the Western Union (CCWU), founded in 1948. After the creation of NATO in 1949, the CCWU was integrated into the “Clandestine Planning Committee” (CPC), founded in 1951 and overseen by the SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe), transferred to Belgium after France’s official retreat from NATO — which was not followed by the dissolution of the French stay-behind paramilitary movements.

Ganser alleges that:

Next to the CPC, a second secret army command center, labeled Allied Clandestine Committee (ACC), was set up in 1957 on the orders of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe (SACEUR). This military structure provided for significant US leverage over the secret stay-behind networks in Western Europe as the SACEUR, throughout NATO’s history, has traditionally been a US General who reports to the Pentagon in Washington and is based in NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium. The ACC’s duties included elaborating on the directives of the network, developing its clandestine capability, and organizing bases in Britain and the United States. In wartime, it was to plan stay-behind operations in conjunction with SHAPE. According to former CIA director William Colby, it was ‘a major program’.

Coordinated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), {the secret armies} were run by the European military secret services in close cooperation with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the British foreign secret service Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, also MI6). Trained together with US Green Berets and British Special Air Service (SAS), these clandestine NATO soldiers, armed with underground arms-caches, prepared against a potential Soviet invasion and occupation of Western Europe, as well as the coming to power of communist parties.

The clandestine international network covered the European NATO membership, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, as well as the neutral European countries of Austria, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

The existence of these clandestine NATO armies remained a closely guarded secret throughout the Cold War until 1990, when the first branch of the international network was discovered in Italy. It was code-named Gladio, the Latin word for a short double-edged sword. While the press said that the NATO secret armies were ‘the best-kept, and most damaging, political-military secret since World War II’, the Italian government, amidst sharp public criticism, promised to close down the secret army. Italy insisted identical clandestine armies had also existed in all other countries of Western Europe. This allegation proved correct and subsequent research found that in Belgium, the secret NATO army was code-named SDRA8, in Denmark Absalon, in Germany TD BJD, in Greece LOK, in Luxemburg Stay-Behind, in the Netherlands I&O, in Norway ROC, in Portugal Aginter, in Switzerland P26, in Turkey Ozel Harp Dairesi, In Sweden AGAG (Aktions Gruppen Arla Gryning, and in Austria OWSGV. However, the code names of the secret armies in France, Finland and Spain remain unknown.

Upon learning of the discovery, the parliament of the European Union (EU) drafted a resolution sharply criticizing the fact (…) Yet only Italy, Belgium and Switzerland carried out parliamentary investigations, while the administration of President George H.W. Bush refused to comment, being in the midst of preparations for war against Saddam Hussein in the Persian Gulf, and fearing potential damages to the military alliance.

If Gladio was effectively “the best-kept, and most damaging, political-military secret since World War II”, it must be underlined, however, that on several occasions, arms caches were discovered and stay-behind paramilitary organizations officially dissolved – only to be created again. But it was not until the 1990s that the full international scope of the program was disclosed to public knowledge. Giulio Andreotti, the main character of Italy’s post-World War II political life, was described by Aldo Moro to his captors as “too close to NATO”, Moro thus advising them to be wary.

Indeed, before Andreotti’s 1990 acknowledgement of Gladio’s existence, he had “unequivocally” denied it in 1974, and then in 1978 to judges investigating the 1969 Piazza Fontana bombing. And even in 1990, “Testimonies collected by the two men [judges Felice Casson and Carlo Mastelloni investigating the 1972 Peteano fascist car bomb] and by the Commission on Terrorism on Rome, and inquiries by the Guardian, indicate that Gladio was involved in activities which do not square with Andreotti’s account. Links between Gladio, Italian secret services bosses and the notorious P2 masonic lodge are manifold (…) In the year that Andreotti denied Gladio’s existence, the P2 treasurer, General Siro Rosetti, gave a generous account of ‘a secret security structure made up of civilians, parallel to the armed forces’ There are also overlaps between senior Gladio personnel and the committee of military men, Rosa dei Venti (Wind Rose), which tried to stage a coup in 1970”.

Here is a link to European Parliament resolution concerning Gladio.

Operation Kyiv – NATO’s terrorist project against Russia

Spokeswoman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko recently said, criminal investigations into the financing of gruesome terrorist massacre in Russia and abroad have been initiated against several suspected companies. It said, list of the suspected entities includes Ukrainian industrial conglomerate Burisma Holdings, which is linked to a corruption scandal surrounding the members of Biden family, including Hunter Biden that has been dragging on for years.

Russian media outlet RT in a report says, the criminal investigation twigs from a complaint filed by a group of Russian MPs and public figures in the aftermath of the deadly Crocus City Hall attack outside Moscow last month. The original complaint identified the US and its allies as allegedly organizing a string of attacks on Russian soil.

Quoting committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, RT says, so far, investigators have “established that the funds, flowing through commercial organizations, including the oil and gas conglomerate Burisma Holdings, operating in Ukraine, have been used in recent years to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia. Terrorist activities have also reached beyond the country, aimed at the “elimination of prominent political and public figures, as well as causing economic damage”.

Svetlana Petrenko further says, the committee’s specialists have been working “in cooperation with other intelligence services and financial intelligence. The scrutiny currently revolves around “checking sources of income and further movement of funds in the amount of several million US dollars”, and examining the potential involvement of “specific individuals from among government officials, people with civic and commercial organizations of Western countries”.

Ukrainian conglomerate Burisma is best known internationally for its scandalous ties to the current first family in the United States. In the spring of 2014, following the US-backed coup in Kyiv, the Ukrainian energy firm hired Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer on its board of directors, offering US$1 million a year as cash for influence, when Joe Biden was Vice President under Barack Obama. Joe Biden at that time was overseeing Washington’s Ukraine policy. He once infamously bragged about getting a corruption prosecutor fired – which just happened to occur after that prosecutor began investigating Burisma. This statement of Joe Biden has been reported in a large number of media outlets in the world, including leading news outlets in the US.

According to former Ukrainian MP Andrey Derkach, Nikolay Zlochevsky’s company also offered protection payments to the government in Kyiv. Zlochevsky reportedly paid some “800 million hryvnias [over US$21 million] for terrorism financing” in “various jurisdictions”, Derkach claimed in January this year.

Andrey Derkach said, “The leaders of Ukraine’s security services make no secret of the fact that they carry out terrorist acts and political assassinations for extra-budgetary cash. Once again: Biden’s partners in the corruption business in Ukraine finance terrorist acts, thus avoiding responsibility for corruption in Ukraine”.

Derkach further claimed it was common practice for the owners of large businesses in Ukraine to ‘donate’ to the war effort in exchange for immunity from prosecution. He pointed to a criminal case against Nikolay Zlochevsky relating to a US$6 million cash bribe that ended with the Burisma owner paying a US$1,800 fine.

It may be mentioned here that Cofer Black, former director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center, was on Burisma’s board. Latvia also submitted allegations to Ukraine in 2016 that money was laundered through PrivatBank and Burisma – involving Hunter Biden, Archer and at least one other American.

The desire to destabilize Russia and its neighbors has been one of the CIA’s long-standing goals.

In a February 1, 2008 confidential cable American Ambassador William J. Burns wrote from Moscow:

Following a muted first reaction to Ukraine’s intent to seek a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) at the Bucharest summit, [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and other senior officials have reiterated strong opposition, stressing that Russia would view further eastward expansion as a potential military threat. NATO enlargement, particularly to Ukraine, remains “an emotional and neuralgic” issue for Russia, but strategic policy considerations also underlie strong opposition to NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia. In Ukraine, these include fears that the issue could potentially split the country in two, leading to violence or even, some claim, civil war, which would force Russia to decide whether to intervene.

Additionally, the GOR and experts continue to claim that Ukrainian NATO membership would have a major impact on Russia’s defense industry, Russian-Ukrainian family connections, and bilateral relations generally. In Georgia, the GOR fears continued instability and “provocative acts” in the separatist regions.

Ambassador Burns further wrote: “Ukraine and Georgia’s NATO aspirations not only touch a raw nerve in Russia, they engender serious concerns about the consequences for stability in the region. Not only does Russia perceive encirclement, and efforts to undermine Russia’s influence in the region, but it also fears unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences which would seriously affect Russian security interests. Experts tell us that Russia is particularly worried that the strong divisions in Ukraine over NATO membership, with much of the ethnic-Russian community against membership, could lead to a major split, involving violence or at worst, civil war. In that eventuality, Russia would have to decide whether to intervene; a decision Russia does not want to have to face”.

From the above cable, it is evidently proved, Washington has been vigorously pushing-forward the agenda of inclusion of Ukraine in NATO to “touch a raw nerve in Russia” and split the country in two, leading to violence or even – civil war.

As after spending billions of dollars in proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies already realize – they are on the blink of facing a humiliating defeat, top-brasses in CIA as well as NATO bigwigs have chalked-out a “Plan-B” by orchestrating terrorist attacks targeting various locations in Russia. Under this heinous plot, the Crocus City Hall terrorist massacre was the first one, and it may continue. Immediately after this gruesome massacre, Washington had instantly jumped into propaganda stating Islamic State (ISIS) was behind the Crocus City Hall massacre. At the same time, America also made naked attempt of denying involvement of Kyiv behind this act of terror. One may ask – how did the US intelligence establishment were so much sanguine of naming ISIS being the perpetrator of it? Were they already coordinating ISIS as it is well-perceived, ISIS in many ways today is a controlled client of Western intelligence establishments. Even if we accept Washington’s claim that ISIS was behind the Crocus City Hall terrorist massacre, we can draw a plain conclusion, the top-mastermind behind it was American intelligence establishment – more precisely CIA. And to fund this plot, American intelligence has used Ukrainian gas company Burisma, as we know by now, Cofer Black, former director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center, was on Burisma’s board. And it also is known – Burisma has connections with US President Joe Biden and his scandal-plagued son – Hunter Biden.

So, statement of the Spokeswoman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko naming Burisma as the funder of the Crocus City Hall terrorist massacre is credible, solid and based on fact. It may be also mentioned here that, funding terrorism is nothing new for Burisma. In the past it was also involved in financing other dangerous activities, such as the activities of American biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Hunter Biden’s company Rosemount Seneca Technology Partners invested US$500,000 in the pathogen research company Metabiota and raised millions more through various firms, including Goldman Sachs. Joe and Hunter Biden have also connections with Metabiota, which worked on biological research in Ukraine.

It may be mentioned here that, former US military and political scientist, Scott Bennett, reported that the Ukrainian organization, Burisma Holdings, financed the company, Metabiota. According to the expert, Metabiota’s main activities included bio labs, biological research, and the development of weapons targeting Slavic DNA, with funding going through Burisma.

Scott Bennett also noted that Burisma itself was created by the American intelligence agency CIA for money-laundering purposes. The German pharmaceutical company, Bayer, was also involved in similar activities, as were many other German and American companies – all part of an intelligence operation managed by the US government.

The expert stressed that if proper investigations were conducted in the offices of Metabiota and its biological laboratories, many documents linking the company to the State Department, USAID, the Bill Clinton Foundation, and former American president Barack Obama, as well as other representatives of the Democratic Party, could be found.

Bennett added that the Democrats chose Ukraine as a location for biological laboratories because it is a highly corrupt country located next to Russia, where people in government positions are easily purchasable in exchange for money and can be used for money laundering and trafficking in human organs.

The American bio-tech company Metabiota, which is associated with various Pentagon projects in Ukraine, including the sensational biological labs, turns out to have connections to Hunter Biden.

After Barack Obama won the Presidential election in 2008 and Joe Biden became his vice president, Biden’s political influence grew noticeably. Realizing opportunities for easy money, Hunter Biden and his company began to operate in a number of foreign countries, including Ukraine.

In 2013, Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners LLC, co-founded by Hunter, Biden decided to invest in the biotech company Metabiota Inc. An investment round was held on March 20, 2014. Following this event, Metabiota received at least US$3 million in funding.

Metabiota has become such a well-known company, the Government of Sierra Leone and the World Health Organization (WHO) requested assistance from Metabiota due to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

In the same year, 2014, Metabiota received carte blanche for full-scale activities in Ukraine, which, as it turned out later, was not only related to biotechnology. This is evidenced by a proposal from the Ministry of Health to the Ukrainian Scientific and Technological Center to finance measures to improve laboratory diagnostics for especially dangerous pathogens in Ukraine, including Ebola viral diseases. The study planned to be carried out at the only laboratory in Odessa, suitable for studying this dangerous disease on the basis of the Mechnikov Anti-Plague Institute. During this period, Metabiota became actively involved in the Ebola epidemic. At this time, Metabiota entered Ukraine with the help of Hunter Biden and his father – the “big guy” Joe Biden.

In 2013, Hunter Biden and his friends, together with the largest Chinese funds, created BHR Partners Investment Fund, or Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. Hunter became a member of the board of directors of this fund. It is worth noting that all agreements were concluded during an official visit by an American delegation led by Vice President Joe Biden to China.

In 2016, BHR Partners facilitated the purchase by a Chinese state-owned company, China Molybdenum, of one of the world’s largest cobalt mines, Tenke Fungurume, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for nearly US$4 billion. This deal caused a negative reaction from the United States, as cobalt is a strategic material for the US industry. However, no one was held responsible for this strategic error. Attempts at investigating this case and Hunter Biden’s role were severely suppressed.

In 2015, Hunter Biden left his post as a board member of Rosemont Seneca Partners. Several media outlets claimed that his removal from the company’s management was due to a positive cocaine test in February 2014, after which he resigned from the US Navy Reserve. However, there is also a version that this occurred due to excessive media attention on Hunter’s appointment to the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma, which the United States was promoting Ukraine’s independence from Russia and fighting corruption. At the same time, however, the son of the then-vice president held a position in the company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch, and this was seen as a double standard in society.

Considering the above facts, it can be concluded unequivocally stating, the Crocus City Hall terrorist massacre is part of America’s proxy war in Ukraine, where involvement of Burisma, a company co-owned by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and connected to Biden family has played the role of funder and coordinator of the attack. At the same time, it can be well-assumed that since America and its NATO allies have switched to Plan-B as the Kyiv is on the verge of losing the war, with the original blueprint of destabilizing Russia and unseating President Vladimir Putin – Western-Ukrainian mercenaries under numerous garbs, including that of ISIS, Al Qaeda etcetera would attempt further terrorist attacks in the future. For these reasons, Russian intelligence agencies need to increase their surveillance activities.

