From Orders to Opportunities: The Future of Online Food Delivery in Ghana

The online food delivery industry in Ghana has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. With the convenience of ordering meals from a smartphone and having them delivered to your doorstep, this sector has transformed the way Ghanaians dine. However, recent events, such as Glovo’s exit from the market, have highlighted both the challenges and opportunities within this burgeoning industry.

The growth of online food delivery in Ghana is evidenced by significant investments and the entry of major players like Glovo, Bolt Food, and Jumia Food.

According to a 2023 report by Statista, the revenue in the online food delivery segment is projected to reach $96 million by the end of 2024, with an annual growth rate of 9.6%. This growth is driven by an increasing urban population, rising internet penetration, and a growing middle class with disposable income.

Despite the promising growth, profitability remains a critical challenge. Glovo’s decision to withdraw from Ghana, citing issues with profitability, underscores the difficulty of sustaining operations in a market where logistical and infrastructural hurdles are significant. High delivery costs, payment processing issues, and competition from traditional food vendors are some of the barriers online food delivery services face.

Yet, the exit of one player opens doors for others. Bolt Food, for instance, has reiterated its commitment to Ghana, investing in technology and expanding its restaurant network to meet growing demand. This commitment is crucial for the industry’s stability and growth. Bolt Food’s strategy to absorb new restaurants into its platform not only increases customer choices but also helps local businesses thrive in a competitive market.

The future of online food delivery in Ghana looks promising, but it requires continuous adaptation and innovation. Companies must focus on improving logistics, reducing delivery times, and enhancing the customer experience.

Partnerships with local restaurants and investments in sustainable delivery methods could also drive growth and profitability.

In conclusion, the online food delivery industry in Ghana is at a pivotal point.

With significant growth potential and ongoing challenges, the commitment of companies like Bolt Food to remain and invest in the market is essential. As the industry evolves, it will continue to reshape how Ghanaians dine, offering convenience and variety like never before.

By Ali Zaryab – Country Manager, Bolt Food