From Paradise to pollution: Tackling Ghana’s Beach Waste Crisis

Ghanaians love the beach, and for good reason. Whether it’s lounging in the sun, swimming in the ocean, or appreciating the scenery, there’s something for everyone at the beach. Unfortunately, many of the beaches in Ghana are not as clean and well-maintained as they should be. In this article, we’ll take a look at why some of our beaches are in such a state, and what can be done to bring cleanliness and harmony to our shores.

Many Ghanaians flock to the beach during festive seasons and holidays. However, despite the many visitors, our beaches often lack modesty, with plastic waste and other forms of uncollected garbage littering the beach. This hardly denotes respect for mother nature, as the waste and pollution endangers marine life; something our country should be protecting as well as the Ghanaian people who visit the beaches. Furthermore, these forms of pollution are not pretty to look at and can cause health hazards for people who swim, relax or sunbathe on the beach.

However, some beaches are kept clean and well-maintained. Some of the cleanest beaches in Ghana include Labadi Beach, Coco Beach, and Bojo Beach. Labadi Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Ghana, and it is known for its cleanliness and orderliness. Coco Beach is also a great place to visit for its clean sand, well-kept facilities, and organized management. And, for an exclusive experience, Bojo Beach has one of the cleanest beaches and is often preferred over other beaches. Bojo Beach is a private beach that is accessible only on boats, which helps to keep it less crowded and more closely monitored.

To maintain a clean and better future, individuals should also take responsibility to keep our environment clean. However, there is much more that needs to be done than just individual responsibility. Businesses, public organizations, and government entities need to work together in conjunction to keep our beaches well maintained. Regular cleanup campaigns, recycling programs, and conservation efforts can help address the pollution and waste on our beaches. There is also an urgent need for the creation and enforcement of more regulatory policies to govern sanitation at the beach.

In conclusion, Ghana’s beaches are valuable resources that must be preserved and maintained for generations to come. By advocating for the cleanliness of our beaches, we can create a better future for ourselves and the environment. Let’s work together and take individual responsibility to properly dispose of garbage and promote environmental conservation practices. While at it, individuals can also visit the clean beaches such as Labadi Beach, Coco Beach, and Bojo Beach which have already exemplified such environmental conservation practices in their structure and management.

Story by: Evans Adjokatse