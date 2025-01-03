From Producer to Performer: ArrowSpice’s Artistic Journey Begins with ‘Commando’

Ghanaian-born American record producer ArrowSpice makes a grand transition from the production desk to the booth as he officially announces the release of his debut song “Commando” as an artiste.

“Commando” sees the producer cum artiste, experiment on a self-produced alternative African record which started as an intentional piecing of different instruments and psychedelic sounds.

He wows with his well-known production adroitness, and matches it with an even more impressive vocal performance for a debut song. Created with the notion of pioneering a change in soundscape and heavily influenced by alternative African melodies, “Commando,” is the end-product of ArrowSpice’s long-standing production experience and an almost botched up attempt that turned out to be a vibe.

Casually playing around with words and melodies birthed a record so euphonious that it towers above the song’s strong lyrics. Inspired by an innate desire to assert dominance over a significant other, ArrowSpice uses the song’s title to drum home the message of control and protection for a loved one.

On “Commando,” his free-flowing thoughts come to the foreground, with the entire record mainly freestyled as he attempts to liberate listeners from bottling their true desires and feelings. This debut record provides an early look into what to expect from ArrowSpice as an artiste. He’s daring and champions the spirit of freedom both in his production and lyrics, in a bold attempt to take over the music arena.

“Commando” is currently available worldwide on all digital streaming platforms here https://ffm.to/pe7qq4w

ABOUT ARROWSPICE

ArrowSpice is a Ghanaian-born American producer who has built a remarkable career shaped by a fusion of determinism and free will. Growing up surrounded by music, with his mother as a church chorister and his early role as a drum boy in his school band, ArrowSpice naturally gravitated toward sound production and engineering. In nearly a decade, he has created diverse, genre-spanning music that reflects the spirit of the times while maintaining a unique identity.

His journey began with King Joey’s Low Tides EP in 2016, where he produced five tracks, including “My People” with Phrzzy. In 2017, he collaborated with Kiddblack to produce the acclaimed track “Flexin’.” ArrowSpice also contributed to SizzTheTruth’s debut project, The Whole Truth, and King Joey’s Cloud Rap EP. His work includes the Afrobeat-inspired EP Diamonds in Dirt with Kayanah, showcasing his consistent Ghana-Naija connection and innovative sound. The release of his first song, “Commando,” as an artiste proves his versatility and experience in the music industry over the years.