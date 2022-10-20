The birth of hip-hop culture, the streets of Harlem, New York, a movement and a call for peace. We look back on the unique origins of breaking ahead of the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers and its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

The rise of breaking

Qualifying for Paris 2024, explained

B-boys and B-girls will take to the dancefloor to snatch Olympic slots for Paris 2024. How can they do that? Check out our explainer, so you’re ready for all the upcoming Paris 2024 Qualifiers across the globe.

What is Breaking Life like?

Explore the evolution of breaking through the eyes of the youth who have been championing the new Olympic sport worldwide. Find out what challenges they face and how they’ve brought their talent from the streets to the Olympic stage.

The breaking journey to Paris 2024

The 2022 World Championships Breaking comes to Seoul, South Korea. And you can watch the final day and the freshest moves of B-Girls and B-Boys from around the world on 22 October – live and for free!

