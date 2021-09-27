Froshdada thrills fans with new single ‘Jo Jo’

Froshdada is out with a new single titled ‘Jo Jo’. Produced by Beatkilla Shay, ‘Jo Jo’ is a perfect Afro-Pop record with an intersection of African Instruments like saxophone, drums all properly mixed to give a proper soundgasm.

The word ‘Jo Jo’ is coined from the Nigerian lingo which means to dance or to move your body which is basically what the song will make you do. Froshdada with his heavily African influenced deep vocals crafts a love song decorated with popular Nigerian phrases and names only used to describe affection towards a significant other.

Yusuf Olanihun Ogunlade popularly known as Froshdada is a talented Nigerian singer, songwriter whose sound is a perfect blend of Afrobeat, Afro-Pop and R&B. Born into a music background, he was often singing and rapping while in secondary school, he started his career professionally in 2020 and has been active since then.