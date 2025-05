Fruit For Taught By Dr Daniel Mckorley

After the strong response to my recent article on the U.S.โ€“China tariff war, I realised how important it is to continue the conversation around Africaโ€™s economic future.

This is the first in a three-part series titled โ€œ๐˜ผ๐™›๐™ง๐™ž๐™˜๐™– ๐™’๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก ๐™๐™ž๐™จ๐™šโ€, โ€”where Iโ€™ll explore the foundations we must build to unlock our continentโ€™s potential: infrastructure, financing, and policy.

First, letโ€™s think bigโ€”and build the Africa we know is possible. Africa is risingโ€”but without the right foundation, even the boldest ambitions will stumble. And when we talk about building Africaโ€™s future, thereโ€™s one word we cannot ignore: infrastructure.

Infrastructure is not just roads. It is the invisible system that moves power, people, products, and progress. Itโ€™s the power grid that keeps a factory running in Tanzania. The port that moves goods from Ghana to Guinea. The fibre cable that lets a startup in Rwanda sell services to South Africa. Itโ€™s the difference between surviving and scaling.

๐™๐™๐™š ๐™๐™š๐™–๐™ก๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™ฎ ๐™’๐™š ๐™ˆ๐™ช๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐˜พ๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™›๐™ง๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™ฉ

Right now, over 600 million Africans lack access to electricity. Only 34% of rural Africans have access to good roads. Port delays can stretch for weeks. Internet connectivity is expensive and inconsistent. The cost of moving goods across Africa is among the highest in the worldโ€”often 2-3 times more than in Asia or Europe. This is not just inconvenient. It is holding us back.

When a farmer canโ€™t get their produce to market in time, it rots. When a factory loses power, production halts. When trucks take a week to cross a border, investment flees elsewhere.

๐™„๐™ฃ๐™›๐™ง๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™ง๐™ช๐™˜๐™ฉ๐™ช๐™ง๐™š ๐™„๐™จ ๐™‰๐™ค๐™ฉ ๐™– ๐™‡๐™ช๐™ญ๐™ช๐™ง๐™ฎโ€”๐™„๐™ฉโ€™๐™จ ๐™– ๐™‡๐™–๐™ช๐™ฃ๐™˜๐™๐™ฅ๐™–๐™™

No country has ever industrialised without investing in its physical and

digital backbone. And no region can truly rise without integration.

Thatโ€™s why infrastructure is not just about convenience. It is about job

creation, regional growth, economic sovereignty, and dignity.

It is what will make it easier for African entrepreneurs to deliver at scale.

What will attract long-term investment and lower the cost of doing

business. What will give our youth the tools to buildโ€”not just dream.

๐™๐™๐™š ๐˜ผ๐™›๐˜พ๐™๐™๐˜ผ ๐˜ผ๐™™๐™ซ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™–๐™œ๐™š

This is where AfCFTA comes in as a force multiplier.

With borders opening and trade barriers falling, infrastructure becomes

even more important. A free trade agreement without reliable roads,

ports, and railways is just a promise on paper.

If we want to move goods from Senegal to Sudan, or from Zambia to

Zimbabwe, we need transport corridors, one-stop border posts, and harmonised logistics systems.

The revival of the Black Star Line is a powerful symbol of whatโ€™s possible.

An African shipping line connecting our own ports โ€” facilitating trade on

our own terms. Itโ€™s not just nostalgiaโ€”itโ€™s strategy.

We must take inspiration from that and scale it across every form of

infrastructure: land, sea, air, and cloud.

By Nana Yaw Cobbina