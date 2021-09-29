Frustrated drivers waiting for fuel blame British government

Frustrated drivers waiting for fuel in south-west London blamed the government, the media and each other for the chaos at the pumps.

John Lunn, 46, a carpenter from Wrotham in Kent, said the public had not “learned our lessons” from the Covid-19 panic-buying crisis.

“I was expecting the worst, we drove past at least 10 garages on the way here,” he told the PA news agency, speaking in a queue at a petrol station in Wandsworth.

“It’s utter madness really, I’m not being funny, but we didn’t learn our lessons from toilet rolls and pasta. After everything that’s gone on with buying food and not necessarily needing it, we’re now doing it with fuel.

“They mention there could be a shortage on the news and people have gone mad. If they hadn’t mentioned it, people would have gone about their day filling up as normal, it wouldn’t have happened,” he said.