Frustration and Anger Erupts as NDC Supporters in Kumasi Left Without Buses Promised by MP

In viral videos, frustrated voters can be seen gathered at the Race Course terminal in Kumasi, having spent the night waiting for transportation that never arrived. The supporters, who were hopeful of making their way to the Upper East Region to cast their ballots and support their MP, voiced their disillusionment after being left stranded.

“We were promised buses, but now, we’ve slept here, and there’s still no sign of them,” one voter explained. “It’s very disappointing that our MP, Isaac Adongo, has failed us at this crucial time, especially when he had assured us of transportation.”

The incident has sparked concerns among the supporters, with many questioning the reliability of the promises made by their representatives. It remains unclear whether the promised buses will arrive in time for voters to travel to their constituencies and participate in today’s election.

As Ghanaians head to the polls to select their leaders for the next four years, the incident highlights the frustrations of some NDC supporters, who had hoped for better organization and support from their party’s leadership.