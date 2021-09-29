Frytol Supports Women’s Health With Women’s 5k Walk and Run 2021

Wilmar Africa is proud to sponsor this year’s Women’s 5Km Run with their most cherished brand, Frytol on October 30th, 2021.

According to the organisers, due to Covid – 19 challenges, the event would be organized virtually with a few special guests in attendance.

The event will be a hybrid of a virtual and in person race with a selected number doing the race in person, and it promises to be a unique and special activity as attractive prizes are at stake for winners and exciting performances.

Mrs. Catherine Morton, the Race Director said often times, women strive to be superwomen, but some days can be overwhelming. The lack of time, support or energy can sometimes throw women off balance. It is in this regard that Frytol believes that a life of Goodness is one to be pursued as women strive to achieve wellness in every sphere of their lives. For Frytol, Goodness means taking care of your wellbeing and therefore every woman deserves a life of Goodness which includes a balance in their physical, spiritual, financial, emotional, mental and maternal health etc.

According to Mrs. Patience Oforiwa Mpereh, Head of marketing , Wilmar Africa Limited, Frytol coming on board as main sponsors of the Women’s 5K Run/Walk is a clarion call to all women that as they find themselves multitasking on daily basis and giving love to all around them except themselves; being passionate about getting things done; juggling so much – from raising responsible children, to taking care of their homes, being great wives and working careers to cause social change; they should never forget their mental health. There must be sanity amidst all confusion in order to give off the best – and this is where Frytol becomes the shoulder to lean on by educating women through tailor made activities as well as offer a naturally cholesterol free oil to cater for their nutritional needs and that of their families.

Frytol is committed to ensuring that women live a life of Goodness and enjoy safety in their maternal health whilst creating avenue for women to acquire self-awareness and better ways to consider and pursue their wellbeing amidst the turmoil to make them give off their best. After all, you give what you have – hence enjoy a life of Goodness with Frytol.

The Women’s 5K Run is an annual non profit women’s only event, by Activly Sports that brings together women to walk and run with the aim of throwing light on social issues affecting women and supporting women charities in Ghana.

Their slogan is “Together we run the world”, and the program is also to promote women’s maternal and mental health, aside the fun and leisure, as well as making friends and business contacts.