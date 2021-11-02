Frytol Women’s 5K Run Was Exciting – Elizabeth Alhassan

Young sports journalist, Elizabeth Alhassan who took part in the Frytol Women’s 5K Run has described the event as exciting and inspiring.

She said it is also a good platform for meeting people who share sporting and fitness ideas.

She commended the organisers, Actively Sports and the sponsors.

“In fact it is my best sports programme this year. I took part in running and I was among the finishers. I think such initiatives deserve support from corporate Ghana” she expressed.

National Star, Grace Obuor won the Frytol Women’s 5K Run held on Saturday October 30th at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Doris Baka took the second position, while Princess Torgbor placed third. Josephine Mawuli was fourth and Blessing Adjetey was fifth.

There were special prizes for the oldest and youngest participants, as well as the best dressed runner.

Event director, Mrs. Catherine Morton said “This year for the first time we had both a virtual and live event for the @frytoloilghana women’s 5k event. This was our first attempt at a hybrid event and we had so much fun. Thank you to all the ladies who participated both virtually and in person”.

Present were President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) Mrs. Joyce Mahama, Ambassador Mrs. Ekua Zara Awonana Ghartey-Tsagli and Queen Ella, the first female rapper to record in Ghana. She jammed the venue with some of her hit songs with backing from Spency Diva, Cheetah Dancers.

The Frytol Women’s 5K Run is to support the mental health charity project of Activly Sports.

Also in attendance were the VRA Ladies Association and representatives of Women In Sports Association (WISA).

The Frytol Women’s 5K Run is supported by Wilmar Ghana Ltd, Twellium Industrial Company Garnier, Power Malt, IPMC, Liv It and others.