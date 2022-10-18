Fuel Price Hikes Will Continue; Gov’t Has No Plans To Address It – Daniel Asiamah

The former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Asiamah, is worried government may not have an immediate solution to the consistently rising fuel prices at the pump.

The prices have been on a steady rise since January 2022 leading to complaints about hardships from Ghanaians.

“If care is not taken, we will see this price surging on the market consistently. You will ask how the government will negotiate to solve the situation. “There are other things the government must do to ensure that fuel prices remain stable but they cannot do it, “Daniel Asiamah exclusively told *Kwaku Owusu Adjei* on *Adwenekasa* on Accra-based *Original FM 91.9*

Daniel Asiamah feels the Nana Akufo-Addo government does not care about the plight of Ghanaians in the wake of a surge in prices of petroleum products.

He attributed the prevailing hardships to “callousness and insensitivity on the part of the NPP government”.

He said the increases were the result of the introduction of a raft of taxes targeted at shoring up the government’s finances and the depreciation in the value of the cedi.

He noted that, the fuel price increments mirrored increments in the prices of several items on the market, and wondered what had become of the promise by the NPP to move from taxation to production?

He said the economy was in shambles despite the “availability of an unprecedented inflow of resources” and charged the government to “sit up and stabilize the Ghana cedi through prudent economic management to stabilize fuel prices”.