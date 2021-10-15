Fuel Price To Increase By Ghp20.00

Review Of October First Pricing-Window

Local Fuel Market Performance

The October First Pricing-Window saw majority of local Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Ghana increase their prices for a litre of Gasoil (Diesel) and Gasoline (Petrol) at their various pumps. Prices saw a 2.2% increase across the country due to the depreciation of the local currency in the previous window. The current national average price of fuel per litre at the pump is pegged at Gh¢6.39p for both Gasoline and Gasoil from the previous window’s price of Gh¢6.25p.

The IES Market-Scan picked Benab Oil, Zen Petroleum, Top Oil, Cash Oil and Goodness Oil as the OMCs with the least-priced fuel on the local market for the window under assessment.

World Oil Market

The price of the International Benchmark, Brent Crude experienced an increase in within the period under review. For the first Pricing-Window of October 2021, the price of Brent Crude averaged $80.79 per barrel as against the previous window’s average price of $75.50 per barrel. This represents an increase of 6.89 per cent comparatively between the two windows.

Crude’s persistent price rise in the face of those growth concerns is showing the extent to which many traders expect weak supply to continue propping up prices, raising fuel costs for consumers and increasing revenues for businesses.

The pace of economic recovery from the pandemic has supercharged energy demand at a time when oil output from largely OPEC+ has slowed due to cutbacks from producing nations during the pandemic, focus on dividends by oil companies and pressure on governments to transition to cleaner energy, as is happening in China.

On the demand side, increased personal mobility has been driving the petrol demand, which has clearly moved above pre-COVID levels. These energy supply shortages are slowing factory activity around the world and contributing to a recent pickup in inflation across major countries.

Monitored on Standard and Poor’s global Platts platform, the price of the refined products, Gasoline and Gasoil also increased within the window under review. The price of Gasoline increased by 6.54 per cent to close the window at $783.61 per metric tonne from its earlier price of $735.50 per metric tonne. Gasoil price also experienced an increase within the period by 3.49 per cent to close trading at $690.00 per metric tonne from its earlier price of $666.75 per metric tonne in the previous window.

Local Forex

Data monitored by the IES Economic Desk from the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market shows that the Cedi depreciated marginally against the U.S. Dollar by 0.49 per cent to close the window at Gh¢6.08 to the US Dollar from the previous window’s price of Gh¢6.05 to the US Dollar.

PROJECTIONS FOR OCTOBER 2021 SECOND PRICING-WINDOW

For the second Pricing-Window of October, with the 6.89 per cent increase in the price of the International Benchmark- Brent crude, the 6.54 per cent increase in price of Gasoline, the 3.49 per cent increase in Gasoil price, the 0.49 per cent depreciation of the local currency against the US Dollar; the Institute for Energy Security (IES) projects for fuel price to increase by no more than GHp20.00 addition on the current price at the various pumps.

However, the removal of the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy (PSRL) of GHp16.00 on litre of Gasoline, GHp14.00 on Gasoil and LPG, will not take effect in this window.