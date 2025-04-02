Fuel Prices in Ghana to Rise as Oil Costs Climb

Fuel prices at Ghana’s pumps are set for a modest increase beginning Wednesday, 2 April, as global oil costs edge upward.

Petrol is expected to rise by 2% to GHC 15.20 per liter, while diesel is anticipated to increase by 1.1% to GHC 15.35 per liter. In contrast, the price of liquefied petroleum gas will drop slightly by 0.3%, reaching GHC 17.30 per kilogram. This adjustment follows three consecutive reductions over the past month.

The shift is primarily driven by an increase in crude oil prices on the international market, which have risen by 0.86% to approximately $74 per barrel amid supply constraints linked to U.S. sanctions and trade policies affecting nations like Iran and Venezuela. Notably, the adjustments are not due to any depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi, which has remained relatively stable and even appreciated slightly by 0.07% in late March, aided by interventions from the Bank of Ghana.

Some oil marketing companies may opt to maintain current prices at certain stations, citing competitive market conditions and concerns over consumer demand. Industry experts point out that higher fuel prices often result in reduced demand, leading some operators to adopt a wait-and-see approach before implementing price changes.