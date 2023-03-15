Fuel prices to further reduced due to Gold for oil policy – Bawumia

The reduction comes off the back of predictions by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Institute for Energy Security (IES).
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said, consumers of petroleum products should expect a further decrease in the prices of fuel at the pumps as a result of the implementation of government’s Gold for Oil Policy.

Already, the national average price for petrol and diesel currently stands at GH¢13.53 and GH¢13.69 respectively.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was speaking at the commissioning of the new head office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, BOST, in Accra said, “I am happy to note that the policy is the first of its kind in Ghana since independence to address the balance of payment crisis that we face.”

”In my humble opinion, it is the most important macro-economic policy intervention to deal with the exchange rate depreciation, fuel price, and food price issues that we have had. We have not only seen a decline in prices of fuel from GH¢23.00 per litre to around GH¢12, but we have also seen stability in the exchange rate.”

