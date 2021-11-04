Fuel retail outlets record impressive quality test results

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), says the failure rate of the nation’s fuel retail outlets in quality tests now stands at an impressive 2.5 per cent.

He said the rate had fallen from 32 per cent in 2013 due to key strategies, including the revision of operating procedures in the importation, exportation and production of fuels by petroleum service providers.

Again, he said the introduction of the Petroleum Product Marking Scheme and Bulk Road Vehicles tracking system had helped to ensure that products met required specifications and were devoid of adulteration.

The Chief Executive was speaking at an event to climax the Consumer Week Celebration of the NPA in Ho on the theme: “Adulterated Fuels; a Menace to the Consumer and the Economy.”

“As a result of these stringent measures instituted, the retail outlet failure rate has reduced drastically from 32 per cent as of 2013 to 2.51 per cent as of August 2021,” he said, adding that the effort would be followed through to bring the rate to zero.

“Mr Chairman, we are poised to wipe out these 2.51 per cent culprits still cheating petroleum consumers,” he said and called on consumers to report suspicions of adulterated fuels to the NPA without delay,” he said.

He said adulterated fuel increased harmful compound emissions affected the environment and consumers health and called for support for the NPA to maintain safety standards.

Mr Kweku Agyemang-Duah, Chief Executive of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, said the NPA deserved applause for the reduction rate, regulating over 4,000 fuel stations across the country.

He said the Authority’s adoption of the most efficient fuel testing methods placed Ghana among consumers of the highest quality fuels in the World.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, also commended the NPA for creating a platform to collate consumer views and challenges.

He asked consumers to consider the shared responsibilities in fighting fuel contamination and to make use of the complaints platform.