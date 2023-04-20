Fuel tanker involved in accident on Cape Coast-Accra highway

A fuel tanker heading to Tema from Atuabo in the Western Region reportedly fell on its side and blocked the Takoradi-Cape Coast-Accra highway stretch just after the Biriwa town in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

There was no casualty, but the driver of the fuel Tanker carrying condensate sustained minor injuries.

Division Officer III (DOIII), Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Central Region, told the Ghana News Agency the cause of the accident was not immediately known.

He explained that the GNFS received a distress call at about 06:00 hours on Wednesday and rushed to the scene and saw a fuel tanker carrying condensate lying on the driver’s side.

The GNFS quickly assessed the environment and evacuated all potential threats and heat sources from the scene to avoid any disaster.

Shortly, he said personnel from the National Petroleum Authority, Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Organization arrived at the scene to assist in finding a solution to the situation.

As a precautionary measure, the highway was temporarily closed to traffic until the place was declared safe.

The firefighters also used foam solution to cool the tanker intermittently as they waited patiently for the arrival of another fuel tanker from Accra to offload the content for the vehicle to be recovered.

However, drivers to and from Accra were directed to use the Yamoransa bye-pass at Aketekyiwa.