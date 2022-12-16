Fuel thieves arrested

The Awutu Bereku District Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly stealing more than 60 gallons of fuel from a stone quarry company at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspects are said to be workers of Pilot Stone Quarry Company at Gomoa Akoti.

Police source said it had intelligence that the suspects (names withheld), connived and siphoned the fuel out of the yard of the company.

The Police mounted surveillance and arrested the duo whilst on the move at night to sell the fuel.

They are currently in custody, assisting the police with investigations.