Fufu Sapiens to launch Original African NFT Collections in Ghana

Fufu Sapiens, a Ghanaian female-led and community-driven project, is to launch its original African NFT collections in Ghana.

The project, to be launched in May, will focus on showcasing the continent’s culture, heritage and some of her exquisite crypto art collections using non-fungible tokens.

The main goal for the Fufu Sapiens is to “onboard Africans into web3 through education and give them an on-hands experience in web3 with NFTS.”

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the project also sought to harness the success of the NFT collections to give back to society.

With every NFT mint, Fufu Sapiens will offer five per cent of the proceeds to schools in Africa, starting with Ghana.

The proceeds, will fund research programmes and facilitate web3 and Blockchain technology education for Ghanaian students.

It said while Africa had seen and continued to sprout great artists, the content was yet to tap into the over $40 billion global NFT markets.

That, the statement said, had been as a result of African artists being privy to no knowledge or just having a basic understanding of how blockchain, crypto and NFT worked.

Ms Linda Yeboah, the Lead on the Project, said: “I wanted to create a space where Africans can showcase their art and talent.

“The African continent has vast untapped and unexposed talents, yet these talents have not converted into incomes for its people.

“I want to change that with this project. I also see many web3 companies marketing and trying to attract African users, but none has African founders yet. I want to use the Fufu Sapiens project to change the narrative.”

She said the best way to learn about NFTs was to make a purchase and learn a lot about the web3.

“This requires some research and effort from setting up a wallet, making sure you have enough funds in the wallet and creating an account on an NFT market space.

“This is a great way to start your journey into the rabbit hole of web3,” she said.

Fufu Sapiens NFT is a collection of 4520 African culture inspired NFTs living on the Ethereum blockchain.