Fugitive Label for Ofori-Atta Sparks Outcry in Parliament

The Minority in Parliament has fiercely condemned the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s decision to label former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive.

At a press briefing on February 13, 2025, Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei expressed her shock at the move, emphasizing that no charges have been formally brought against him.

She argued that calling Ofori-Atta a fugitive without any legal basis is not only shocking but also undermines the rule of law.

Appiagyei went on to criticize the raid on Ofori-Atta’s home, warning that the state security apparatus must not be weaponized for political persecution.

“The very leaders who once decried military intimidation are now using state power in a reckless and tyrannical manner. This is not governance but a hostile takeover,” she said. Her remarks reflect growing concern that political bias is infiltrating institutions meant to safeguard democratic processes.

The Minority stressed that such actions, if left unchecked, could pave the way for further harassment of former officials, eroding public confidence in the nation’s commitment to fair legal practices.

In a broader context, Appiagyei’s criticism raises important questions about accountability and the appropriate use of state power, urging an immediate investigation into what she describes as politically motivated attacks. “This country belongs to all of us, and no administration has the right to target its political opponents through such means,” she concluded.

The outcry from the Minority is a stark reminder that while accountability is necessary, it must be pursued through transparent and lawful channels—not through actions that undermine democratic institutions and provoke political polarization.