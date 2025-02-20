Fugitive Label Unwarranted, Lawyers Insist on Ken Ofori-Atta’s Imminent Return

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s legal team has sharply rebutted the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s decision to brand him a fugitive, insisting that the declaration was premature and based on incomplete proceedings.

During an interview on TV3’s Agenda show, lawyer Bright Okyere Agyekum argued that ongoing communications between Ofori-Atta’s legal representatives and the OSP clearly demonstrated that the matter was still under negotiation.

“The parties were discussing possible dates for his appearance, and no definitive decision had been reached,” Agyekum maintained, emphasizing that his client never suggested an indefinite absence from the country. Instead, he asserted, Ofori-Atta had always indicated a willingness to return, with a firm date already communicated to the prosecutor’s office.

The controversy erupted on February 12, 2025, when the OSP declared Ofori-Atta a wanted man, accusing him of failing to provide a reasonable timeline for his return amidst corruption-related investigations. However, by February 18, his legal team confirmed a specific return date, rendering the fugitive label both unnecessary and legally unsound.

Observers note that this legal skirmish underscores broader concerns about the OSP’s approach, which critics say risks undermining the presumption of innocence and could have wider implications for the credibility of anti-corruption efforts. With tensions high, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers remain resolute in their challenge, promising legal action should his name or property appear in any subsequent OSP reports.

As the case unfolds, the situation serves as a potent reminder that the mechanisms of justice must always be balanced with fair treatment and clear communication—a principle that, according to Ofori-Atta’s defenders, the current proceedings have regrettably overlooked.