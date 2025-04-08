Fugitive Nigerian businessman Benpeters arrest sparks jubilation as residents commend govt for nabbing him

News of the arrest of Fugitive Nigerian Businessman Benedict Peters has sparked wild jubilation among residents at Aurora Apartments in Kanda, close to the Jubilee House.

The jubilation stems from reports by the residents that, Mr. Peters who is wanted by the Nigerian Government for criminal activities including corruption has terrorized them for several years now, and was being protected by the erstwhile government.

According to some of the residents who spoke to this portal, the fugitive businessman has constituted a huge nuisance to them and all within the area since he pitched camp there several years ago, and has bragged and boasted about his connections in high places, for which reason no one could apprehend him.

One elated resident, Jacob Asamoah said Mr. Peters even had in his possession, vehicles belonging to the National Security, parked in his basement, and was in cahoots with the immediate past administration.

He said they lodged several complaints and sent many petitions to law enforcement agencies and the erstwhile government on the reckless conduct of Mr. Peters to no avail.

He said ‘’Today we are extremely happy and grateful to President Mahama and his government for this big move. They have done us a great deal of good and this residential area will see some sanity, after several years. That Peters guy is a fugitive. He is wanted in Nigeria and should be deported there immediately to face justice. He has terrorized us for far too long’’.

Mr. Asamoah added that ‘’He has used the place as a brothel, a night club and avenue for perpetrating various criminal activities in the full glare of the law enforcement agencies who have benefited from his dubious largesse. We are happy that under this government, National Security, the Military and the Police are all involved, and the fact that he has been smoked out of hiding and apprehended, gives us hope that peace has come to stay in this area’’.

Mr. Peters’ arrest was prompted by complaints by residents of the area who said he had, together with some acquaintances blocked the entrance of the apartments with his vehicles, denying many access to the apartments. He was reported to have gone into hiding after he got wind of his imminent arrest, and only surfaced when the younger brother of President John Mahama, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama appeared at the scene, eventually culminating in his arrest.

Mr. Peters and his men were said to be fully armed and engaged the security operatives in a heavy battle before they were subdued and apprehended, and this has been corroborated by video evidence, as they were seen brazenly resisting arrest.

Deputy General Secretary of the governing NDC, Mr. Mustapha Gbande who was part of the operation that led to the arrest of Mr. Peters in an interview with the media observed that Mr. Peters run his own army, had military-like vehicles and motorbikes that should not be owned by individuals, and was basically a nuisance to the society.

Mr. Peters, together with his associates were arrested and some of his vehicles seized by the National Security, led by the Director of Special duties, Mr. Richard Jakpa.

Mr. Peters is the owner of Aiteo Group of Companies in Nigeria, who was entangled in a web of controversy on allegations of corruption and questions surrounding the COVID-19 testing contract in Ghana a few years back.

A civil society group dragged Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court, demanding Peters’ arrest and prosecution over corruption allegations. It will be recalled that lack of transparency regarding the USD 150 COVID-19 test at Kotoka International Airport in Accra left travelers and Ghana’s political landscape in turmoil.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who revealed some details of the Frontier contract with the Ghana Airports Company, (GACL) at the time, stated that GACL made $10 out of every $150 collected for COVID test at Ghana’s Airport.

According to him, Frontier is estimated to have made a colossal $130m from the 2-year contract.