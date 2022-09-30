Fuji Oil Company Ghana Limited supports girls’ toilet project at TESS

Fuji Oil Company Ghana Limited, a Belgium-based leading oil producer in Ghana, has donated 250 bags of cement valued at GhC15,000.00 to support the construction of a girls’ toilet facility at the Techiman Senior High School (TESS).

Mr. Ronny Voorspools, the Managing Director to the Company, explained the assistance followed an appeal made by the school, and assured the company’s readiness to help address poor sanitary conditions in schools in the region.

He said education remained essential, hence the company’s commitment to support the provision of educational infrastructure, and other logistics that would facilitate effective teaching and learning, and promote the progress of education in the region.

“Quality education is the surest way to fight poverty”, he said and called on stakeholders to promote especially girl-child education in the local communities.

Mr. Gabriel Ofosu-Mensah, the Headmaster of TESS thanked the company for the assistance, and added that the inadequate female toilet facility remained a huge challenge for the management of the school.

He said the school would celebrate its 60th Anniversary in November 2023, and therefore appealed for support towards improving infrastructure, and tarring access roads on the campus.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the Assembly had prioritised improved sanitation in schools and called on corporate bodies to support in that regard.

He said the Assembly was working hard to expand academic facilities in the school, and entreated other institutions in the municipality to help too.