Fulani Chiefs give to refugees in Bawku West

The National Council of Fulani Chiefs has presented food and non-food items to refugees in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The items, valued at about GHȻ60,000, included 10 bags of maize, two bags of sugar, two bags of gari, new and slightly used cloths, three gallons of cooking oil, 15 pieces of mats, soap, plates, bowls, and sandals.

Some communities in the Bawku West District recorded influx of about 4000 Burkinabes from nearby communities in Burkina Faso namely Zabre, Bugri and Zoago owing to suspected terrorists attack in that country.

At a brief ceremony to present the items, Alhaji Iddrisu Mohammed Bingle, the National President of the Council, said leadership of the Council was happy with the peaceful co-existence between the Fulani community and natives in the Region.

He commended the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and communities in the Bawku West District for accepting the refugees and living peacefully with them and said when leadership of the Council heard about the influx of the refugees in the Region, it mobilised the items to support in their upkeep.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Regional Minister, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Council for the gesture, and requested special prayers for the Region.

He said the Region had lots of problems, especially conflict related issues, which caused teachers, nurses, and other professionals to flee the Bawku Municipality.

Mr Yakubu, who is the Chairman of the REGSEC, said the cordial and peaceful co-existence between natives and Fulanis in the Region would help minimize crime-related issues.

He noted that thousands of cattle were brought into the Region from Burkina Faso to graze, and there was the need for effective collaboration between the REGSEC and the Fulani Community to monitor the movement of herders, to avoid any terrorist’s infiltration into the Region.