Fulani herdsmen in Police grips for allegedly stabbing colleague

Hosani Miami, a Fulani herdsman, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a colleague herdsman, Rugah Abubakari, to death at Odomeabra, a suburb of Kwamekrom in the Oti Region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP), Mr John Nchor, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Oti Regional Police Command, in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the incident happened on July 24, 2021.

He said the suspect after the crime went into hiding but was picked up by the Kwamekrom Police at his hideout with wounds on his leg and was escorted to Kwamekrom Health Centre for treatment and later detained.

The PRO said a 15-year-old son of the deceased informed one elder Amematey and two others of Odomeabra that Miami had stabbed his father.

They proceeded to the crime scene and found the victim in a pool of blood unconscious.

ASP Nchor said they quickly rushed the victim to the Hohoe Government Hospital for treatment and a report was made to the Police.

However, the victim died while on admission.

He said Police, together with the complainants, proceeded to the scene of the crime and found a rope and a sharp knife with blood stains on them.

“Spot investigations revealed, victim Rugani Abubakari was sleeping at his Kraal, when he saw suspect Hosani Miami, a known suspected thief with the said rope and then made an attempt to steal one of his animals.”

He said a struggle then ensued between them and in the process, the suspect Miami stabbed the victim in the stomach.