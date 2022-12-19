Fulfill your promise of tarring Lambussie town roads – Chief tells Gov’t

Kuoro Issaka Zeng’eh Kazie Tenjie ll, The Paramount Chief of the Lambussie Traditional Area has appealed to the government to consider honouring its promise of tarring the Lambussie town roads to give the area a facelift.

He said, Lambussie, the district capital, has not had an inch of tarred road thereby making the area underdeveloped compared to other districts in the Upper West Region.

Kuoro Tenjie ll made the appeal at a durbar to climax the 11th anniversary celebration of the ‘Mifele-Gbero’ festival in Lambussie.

Mifele-Gbero’ festival is a harvest festival celebrated by the Sissala people from the Lambussie district to give thanks to almighty God and the ancestors for a good harvest of new crop grains.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Roads and Highways Minister in August 2022, as part of the President Nana Akufo Addo 2-day official working visit to the Upper West region announced government’s intentions to soon work on a 5.8 km Nandom to Lambussie town road at the cost of GH¢30million.

Kuoro Tenjie ll, highlighting some of the challenges in the district said the Ghana/EU project on roads in the district had come to a halt as the contractors are no longer on site to complete the roads for an improved road network in the area.

He also called on the government to assist upgrade the Lambussie Community Day Senior High School (LAMSEC) into a boarding school status to help ease the student’s burden of plying long distances to and from school day and night for studies.

He commended the government through its Agenda 111 project for the building of an Ultra-Modern Hospital, re- gravelling of the major roads on the district, the building of a warehouse and establishment of the ground-nut processing factory.

He, however, called on the government to make the groundnut processing factory functional to help boost the economy of the district and create jobs for the teeming youth.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister in a speech read on his behalf by the Lambussie District Chief Executive assured the chief and people of the area that government was committed to transforming the economy and to bring about the desired development and prosperity across the country including the Lambussie district.

He said government’s commitment to improving the socio-economic situation of the Upper West region was enormous highlighting among others that the region had received 220.29 kms (about 136.88 mi) of butemin surfacing from 2017 to date, gravelling and rehabilitation of many roads, improvement in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); energy-efficient ICT, the introduction of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) among others.

Dr Salih, speaking on the poor state of the Lambussie Town roads in the speech, assured that procurement processes had advanced, and work will soon commence adding that “the construction is not only limited to Lambussie Town, but will start from the Butu junction to Piina”.

He urged the chief and people of Lambussie to foster peace and unity and be vigilant of the emergence of terrorist’s activities in the neighbouring countries and report any suspicious activities to the security authorities.