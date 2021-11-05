Full list of invited players of Black Stars for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Milovan Rajevac Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has announced the squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa next week.

The Stars would play Ethiopia on November 11, at Orlando Sports Stadium, South Africa, their adopted home due to FIFA ban on their home venue, and take on South Africa in their crucial final game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Herewith is the full list of players invited for the two matches;

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town, England), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen, Switzerland), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen, Belgium), and Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak, Ghana).

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC, Ghana), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC, England), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), and Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC, England), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C, China), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), and Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli, Germany).

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd, Qatar), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC, Ghana), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes, France), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha, Saudi Arabia).

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar, Jerusalem, Israel), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma, Italy), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa, Italy).

The Stars would depart Ghana for South Africa on Tuesday, November 9, for the penultimate game against Ethiopia