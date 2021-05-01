This awards ceremony is held annually to recognize NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations and professionals who are advancing the important work of charities each day.

Through this awards, we honor and celebrate their incredible contributions of time, resources, leadership and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.

The Award dubbed “Celebrating Change Makers” believes that putting the spotlight on these individuals and organizations will not only celebrate them, but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.

It will also reflect humanitarian deeds as part of the solutions as communities and nations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild their societies.

The Awards event will be held on 4th September, 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra at 6pm.

Royal salute to the 2021 nominees and congratulations to heroes making a difference in this world of crisis.

Our maiden edition was spectacular. Covid 19 won’t stop us this year, the bars are raised, the standards have been set.

Now, brace yourself for the magical excitement of celebrating change makers.

Humanitarian Awards Global;

Celebrating Change Makers.