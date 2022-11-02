Full List Of Winners From FashionGHANA Honors & Awards 2022

The 4th edition of FashionGHANA Honors and Awards 2022 took place on Saturday 29th October 2022, at the plush CFAO Car Showroom. the event hosted ace fashion industry icons, celebrities, and many more from the fashion industry.

The glamorous night was sponsored by Makari De Suisse, CFAO Car Showroom, Glenfiddich, & Iced Long Drinks. It was hosted by comedians Kalybos and Nikki Samonas and saw performances by Verony music and Kwabena and more. In attendance was Beatrice Bee Arthur, Godwin Asediba, CWA Beniade, Fiifi Coleman, Abrantie the Gentleman, and more top models and designers from the industry.

2022 marks 10 years of fashion reporting by FashionGHANA.com of which he was honored at the Memphis in May Festival for his works in pushing the African fashion industry. The FashionGHANA Honors & Awards was launched in 2018 to act as a platform for recognizing real talents, CEO, and industry players that have played a major role in the world of Fashion as a whole.

According to the organizers “FashionGHANA Honors & Awards is awards show that seeks to award to glitz and glam of Ghanaian fashion, but also to recognize the talents behind the scenes that keep the fashion world alive.”

The winners on the night go as follows.

Accessory Brand Of The Year 2022

Masantewaa Emporium

Actor Of The Year 2022

Too Sweet Annan

Most Compelling Actor Of The Year 2022

Fifii Coleman

Actress Of The Year 2022

Nikki Samonas

Photographer Of The Year 2022

Gilbert Asante

Best School Of The Year 2022

Riohs College Of Design

Female model Of The Year 2022

Lyza Appiah

Male Model Of The Year 2022

Clinton Samuel

Best Male Presenter 2022

Godwin Aesediba

Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022

Victoria Michaels

Fashion Stylist Of The Year 2022

BVey Styling By Bubune

Best Female Musician Of The Year 2022

Gyakie

Most Promising Musician Of The Year 2022

Verony Swatson

Presenter Of The Year 2022

Roselyn Feli

Makeup Artist Of The Year 2022

Painted by Linus

Male Musician Of The Year 2022

Black Sherif

Menswear Designer Of The Year 2022

Jay Ray Gharty Fashion Haus

Next Rated Designer Of The Year 2022

Angelina Scissora

Next Rated Female Model Of The Year 2022

Richeal Nana Yaa Asare

Next Rated Male Model Of The Year 2022

Prince Pharuk

Runway Collection Of The Year 2022

Clatural

Womenswear Brand Of The Year 2022

Clatural

Style Icon Of The Year 2022

CWA Beniade

Next Rated Influencer

Suraya (Most stylish influencer)

Best Brand Influencer 2022

Cookie XX

Best Style Influencer 2022

Elena Frezza

