Full List Of Winners From FashionGHANA Honors & Awards 2022

The 4th edition of FashionGHANA Honors and Awards 2022 took place on Saturday 29th October 2022, at the plush CFAO Car Showroom. the event hosted ace fashion industry icons, celebrities, and many more from the fashion industry.
The glamorous night was sponsored by Makari De Suisse, CFAO Car Showroom, Glenfiddich, & Iced Long Drinks. It was hosted by comedians Kalybos and Nikki Samonas and saw performances by Verony music and Kwabena and more. In attendance was Beatrice Bee Arthur, Godwin Asediba, CWA Beniade, Fiifi Coleman, Abrantie the Gentleman, and more top models and designers from the industry.
2022 marks 10 years of fashion reporting by FashionGHANA.com of which he was honored at the Memphis in May Festival for his works in pushing the African fashion industry. The FashionGHANA Honors & Awards was launched in 2018 to act as a platform for recognizing real talents, CEO, and industry players that have played a major role in the world of Fashion as a whole.
According to the organizers “FashionGHANA Honors & Awards is awards show that seeks to award to glitz and glam of Ghanaian fashion, but also to recognize the talents behind the scenes that keep the fashion world alive.”
The winners on the night go as follows.
Accessory Brand Of The Year 2022
Masantewaa Emporium
Actor Of The Year 2022
Too Sweet Annan
Most Compelling Actor Of The Year 2022
Fifii Coleman
Actress Of The Year 2022
Nikki Samonas
Photographer Of The Year 2022
Gilbert Asante
Best School Of The Year 2022
Riohs College Of Design
Female model Of The Year 2022
Lyza Appiah
Male Model Of The Year 2022
Clinton Samuel
Best Male Presenter 2022
Godwin Aesediba
Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022
Victoria Michaels
Fashion Stylist Of The Year 2022
BVey Styling By Bubune
Best Female Musician Of The Year 2022
Gyakie
Most Promising Musician Of The Year 2022
Verony Swatson
Presenter Of The Year 2022
Roselyn Feli
Makeup Artist Of The Year 2022
Painted by Linus
Male Musician Of The Year 2022
Black Sherif
Menswear Designer Of The Year 2022
Jay Ray Gharty Fashion Haus
Next Rated Designer Of The Year 2022
Angelina Scissora
Next Rated Female Model Of The Year 2022
Richeal Nana Yaa Asare
Next Rated Male Model Of The Year 2022
Prince Pharuk
Runway Collection Of The Year 2022
Clatural
Womenswear Brand Of The Year 2022
Clatural
Style Icon Of The Year 2022
CWA Beniade
Next Rated Influencer
Suraya (Most stylish influencer)
Best Brand Influencer 2022
Cookie XX
Best Style Influencer 2022
Elena Frezza
