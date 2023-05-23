Full Results Of 24th 2023 National Karate Do Championship

The Ghana Karate-Do Federation on Saturday and Sunday held the 24th National Karate Championship at the Accra Sports Stadium (Hathiramani) Hall.

The event was climaxed with some exciting shows in delightful bouts.

Here are the full results:

Kata Female Seniors

1.Humu Yussif

2.Alberta Sakyibea

3.Esther Kassah

Kata Male Seniors

1.Edmund Amoako

2.Dickson Acolatse

3.Germain Vowotor

Kata Male Juniors |

1.Isaac Debrah

2.Patrick Eshun

3.Daniel Asante / Edudzi Kassah

Kata Female Juniors

1.Aba Adoma Acquah

2.Emmanuella Badame

Cadet +47kg | 14-15 yrs| Female Kumite

Ama Fredua Agyeman

Cadet -63 | 14-15 yrs| Male

1.Mawuli D. Richardson

2.Ernest Nyarko

3.Samuel Gyan / Tetteh Annan

Cadet +63 | 14-15 yrs| Male

1.Opoku M. Boateng

2.Daniel Amankwah

3.Edward Boateng

Male Juniors | 16-17 yrs| -68kg

1.Stephen Lamptey

2.Isaac Debrah

3.Joseph Botchway / David Brobbey

Male Juniors | -16-17 yrs| +68kg

1.Judd Valmont

2.Nana Adjei Gyan

Male Juniors | 12-13 yrs| -57kg

1.G. Commodore

2.Edudzi Kassah

3.Mawutor / Abdul J.E

+84 | Seniors | Male

1.Felize Annan

2.Kweku Sarkodie

-84 | Seniors | Male

1.Nasiru Alhassan

2.Felix Donkor

3.Benjamin A. Mensah

-75 | Seniors | Male

1.Patrick Amakye

2.Kingsford Darbo

3.Emmanuel K. Adjei / Germain Vowutor

-67 | Seniors | Male

1.Dickson E. Acula

2.Daniel Lamptey

3.Noah Kassah

60 | Seniors | Male

1.Kelvin Anane

2.Zaid Quartey

3.Peter Tekpettey / Christopher Botchway

+68 | Seniors | Female

Elsie Yelret

-61kg Female | Seniors

1.Humu Yussif

2.Juanita Valmont

3.Juandalyn Valmont / Esther Kassah

The 24th National Open was organized with the support of the National Sports Authority (NSA) , Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Home Makers, Reflect, Expert Consult, the World Karate Do Federation (WKF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).