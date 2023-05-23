Full Results Of 24th 2023 National Karate Do Championship

The Ghana Karate-Do Federation on Saturday and Sunday held the 24th National Karate Championship at the Accra Sports Stadium (Hathiramani) Hall.
The event was climaxed with some exciting shows in delightful bouts.
Here are the full results:
Kata Female Seniors
1.Humu Yussif
2.Alberta Sakyibea
3.Esther Kassah
Kata Male Seniors
1.Edmund Amoako
2.Dickson Acolatse
3.Germain Vowotor
Kata Male Juniors |
1.Isaac Debrah
2.Patrick Eshun
3.Daniel Asante / Edudzi Kassah
Kata Female Juniors
1.Aba Adoma Acquah
2.Emmanuella Badame
Cadet +47kg | 14-15 yrs| Female Kumite
Ama Fredua Agyeman
Cadet -63 | 14-15 yrs| Male
1.Mawuli D. Richardson
2.Ernest Nyarko
3.Samuel Gyan / Tetteh Annan
Cadet +63 | 14-15 yrs| Male
1.Opoku M. Boateng
2.Daniel Amankwah
3.Edward Boateng
Male Juniors | 16-17 yrs| -68kg
1.Stephen Lamptey
2.Isaac Debrah
3.Joseph Botchway / David Brobbey
Male Juniors | -16-17 yrs| +68kg
1.Judd Valmont
2.Nana Adjei Gyan
Male Juniors | 12-13 yrs| -57kg
1.G. Commodore
2.Edudzi Kassah
3.Mawutor / Abdul J.E
+84 | Seniors | Male
1.Felize Annan
2.Kweku Sarkodie
-84 | Seniors | Male
1.Nasiru Alhassan
2.Felix Donkor
3.Benjamin A. Mensah
-75 | Seniors | Male
1.Patrick Amakye
2.Kingsford Darbo
3.Emmanuel K. Adjei / Germain Vowutor
-67 | Seniors | Male
1.Dickson E. Acula
2.Daniel Lamptey
3.Noah Kassah
60 | Seniors | Male
1.Kelvin Anane
2.Zaid Quartey
3.Peter Tekpettey / Christopher Botchway
+68 | Seniors | Female
Elsie Yelret
-61kg Female | Seniors
1.Humu Yussif
2.Juanita Valmont
3.Juandalyn Valmont / Esther Kassah
The 24th National Open was organized with the support of the National Sports Authority (NSA) , Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Home Makers, Reflect, Expert Consult, the World Karate Do Federation (WKF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).