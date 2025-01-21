Full text: Ato Forson on clash between military officers and miners in Obuasi

NPP MINORITY IN PARLIAMENT MUST STOP POLITICISING THE OBUASI SHOOTING INCIDENT AND ALLOW INVESTIGATIONS TO TAKE PLACE

The recent confrontations between small scale miners and military personnel in Obuasi which led to the death of nine (9) miners and several others in critical condition after sustaining various degrees of injuries, is most regrettable.

President John Dramani Mahama has already ordered a full-scale investigations into the incident.

Following this incident, we have noted desperate attempts by the NPP Minority in Parliament to politicise the issue.

The NPP falsely claims that there is a so-called upsurge in political violence in the country. They also create a misleading impression that the unfortunate demise of the miners is as a result of political violence.

The NDC Majority in Parliament condemns the desperate attempt by the NPP minority to politicise the unfortunate developments in Obuasi.

Instead of sympathising with the bereaved families and applauding government’s proactiveness, the NPP minority is dabbling in cheap politics.

It is obvious that the NPP is yet to recover from the shock of its monumental defeat in last year’s elections.

We urge them to come to terms with their resounding defeat and allow the 2-week-old government to steer the affairs of the state in line with the mandate of the good people of Ghana.

Finally, we wish to assure Ghanaians that pursuant to the directive of His Excellency the President, impartial and timely investigations would be carried out into the Obuasi incident.

Thank you.

Cassiel Ato Forson