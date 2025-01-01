Full text: Mahama’s 2025 New Year Message

Fellow citizens, my brothers and sisters.

As we begin the new year 2025, Lordina and I wish each of you a year filled with the promise of a productive and prosperous 2025. We thank God for guiding our paths through the past year. I trust Him to do something new in our lives.

This year marks not merely the beginning of another chapter but a renewed promise to you—a promise of hope, progress, and shared prosperity. In the coming months, we will embark on a purposeful, enthusiastic and enterprising journey to reset the Ghanaian economy for growth and jobs.

My administration is committed to implementing our 24-hour economy policy—expanding job

opportunities and transforming Ghana into an export-driven economy. Together, we will

create an environment that fosters entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable

development, ensuring that our youth can achieve their dreams right here at home.

My vision for our great nation includes a lean, efficient government that is responsive to your aspirations as a proud Ghanaian. We will work tirelessly to correct the outgoing administration’s many wrongs, tackle corruption with dogged determination, and reduce excessive government expenditures. Each citizen’s voice will be heard, and together, we will build a Ghana that reflects our collective hopes and dreams—the Ghana we all want and voted convincingly for.

To the youth, you are our most valuable asset. Your energy, creativity, and passion are vital to our future success. I urge you to believe in yourselves and in the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Your participation will be crucial as we work together to cultivate a thriving economy and forge a brighter future for all.

To business owners and entrepreneurs, I want to assure you that my administration will support your efforts to create jobs and wealth. We are committed to removing barriers, simplifying processes, and providing the necessary resources to empower you to build and expand your businesses.

Together, let us embrace positivity and hope. Let us stand united in the belief that we can reset our economy, restore dignity and integrity, and renew our collective commitment to building the Ghana we want—a Ghana of opportunities, equity, and shared success.

As we celebrate this new year, let us commit to working together, hand in hand, to achieve our goals and dreams. I am upbeat about fulfilling my campaign promises, knowing we can and will make a difference working together.

Here’s to a transformative and prosperous 2025 for all of us. May this year be filled with strength, resilience, and the unwavering belief that we can achieve great things for our beloved country, Ghana.

Happy New Year.