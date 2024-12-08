Full Text: Vice President Bawumia Concedes Defeat and Congratulates Mahama

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has officially conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

In an address to the nation from his residence, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer confirmed that he had personally called former President John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him on his victory.

Bawumia’s concession marks a significant moment in the ongoing election process, as provisional results indicate a commanding lead for Mahama, with the Electoral Commission expected to make an official declaration soon.