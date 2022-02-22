Fun World returns to the National Theatre

Fun World, a popular edutainment variety show for pupils in Primary and Junior High School, returned to the National Theatre last Sunday with thrills.

The programme witnessed pupils from various schools showcase their talent in drama, music, dance, poetry recital, among others.

According to Mr. Ako Tetteh, Public Relations Officer of the National Theatre, this year’s Fun World would not only entertain and educate the pupils but would also unearth talents who would be groomed to become the future of our arts industry.

He noted that the upcoming Fun World shows would witness performances by pupils based on themes of selected United Nations commemorative international days and weeks.

He encouraged all basic schools to partake in the upcoming Fun World activities that would not only happen in February but also in March (20th), May (15th), June (19th), September (18th) and October (16th).

He also revealed that National Theatre had a flurry of activities to entertain the masses including ‘Wednesday Theatre which’ is fixed for the last Wednesday of every month, the Thursday Movie which would come off on February 24, 2022.

Other programmes include Comedy Series, Concert Party, and Teen Slam Ghana.

Source: Simon Asare