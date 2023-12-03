Functional Fitness in to stay – Charles Owusu-Ansah

President of the Functional Sports League Ghana, Mr. Charles Owusu-Ansah has disclosed that functional fitness has come to stay and it’s going to be developed, grown and promoted across the country.

Speaking at the first Functional Fitness contest at the Zulka Astro Turf Park at Dansoman on Friday, he said the new federation has come to develop and promote fitness as a sport for excellence and rewards, aside keeping participants fit and healthy.

He urged all keep fit enthusiast Ghanaians to join and participate fully in all their events and programs.

According to Mr. Owusu-Ansah, the first event was just an introduction and more special competitions are coming up not onl in Accra, but other parts of the country.

He expressed that health is very important as it is an individual’s wealth and should be safeguarded.

He congratulated to all the participants who took part at the Zulka Astro Turf and hoped that the next competition is going to be bigger.

Charles Adamah of Hot Fitness and Rebecca Boafoa of Ideal Ladies were declared winners of the maiden event which involved aerobathon and step craft.