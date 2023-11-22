Functional Sports League Ghana inaugurated in Accra

The latest sports federation in the country, Functional Sports League Ghana has been launched at the National Theater in Accra on Tuesday.

Nana Adu Mankattah, Gyasehene of Adukrom who is President of Sports For All (Keep Fit) gave an historical background of formation of keep fit clubs in Ghana, which are over 3,000 and urged Ghanaians to embrace the new federation which is a fusion of various disciplines.

Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of the Functional Sports League Ghana expressed that their objective is to promote fitness and healthy lifestyle.

He gave the vision statement of the Federation which is to drive national pursuit of active and positive lifestyle through functional fitness, nutrition and mental health for people of all ages for a healthier tomorrow.

He also said the mission statement is to promote and grow community health and togetherness by providing sustaining, effective and empowering programs for everyone.

“We will develop Functional Fitness as a competitive sport in Ghana and encourage Ghanaians to be healthy” he added.

He hoped to collaborate and partner communities, educational institutions, churches and companies to develop and promote the sport locally and internationally.

The executives of the Functional Sports League Ghana are Charles Owusu Ansah President, Ms Priscilla Mensah Vice President, Ms Yvonne Amoah General Secretary, Nana Adu Mankattah Executive Member, Mr. Boakye Adomako Greater Accra Chairman and Mr. Obed Aidoo National Organiser.

The Functional Sports League Ghana is affiliated to the International Functional Fitness Federation- IF3.

On December 1, 2023, the first competitive programme comes off at Dansoman, then on December 9 they will support the National S[orts For All Federation (NASFAG) to organize the biggest Health walk from Ayi Mensah to Aburi Botanical Gardens.