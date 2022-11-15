Funded project to offer capacity building for Zambia health workers

A national project will provide capacity for about 600 health workers in emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and health surveillance in the southern African country Zambia with a view to enhancing disease surveillance and response.

The project to be implemented through a funding agreement signed between the Irish government and the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to have at least three million Zambians benefit from improved public health surveillance starting in their communities, according to a statement released after the signing ceremony held Thursday.

Nathan Bakyaita, WHO representative to Zambia, said the financial support from Ireland will unlock the vision of strong resilient health in Zambia which could respond and recover from any public health hazard.

Zambia experiences frequent outbreaks of communicable diseases which could be averted with improved surveillance and monitoring of public health risks, according to the statement. Enditem