Funeral of Ghanaian Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan Held in Tema

The funeral of Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, the beloved mother of renowned gospel singer and television host Empress Gifty Adorye, is taking place today, January 18, 2025, in the coastal city of Tema.

Evangelist Annan, affectionately known as Agaga or Maame Fanti, passed away after a life marked by devotion to her faith and her family.

The service is being held at the Tema Community 8 No. 3 School Park, where friends, family, and dignitaries from both the gospel music and media industries have gathered to pay their respects. After the memorial service, the venue will host the final rites to honor the late Evangelist Annan’s life and legacy.

Empress Gifty Adorye, who has built a successful career in gospel music, shared a close bond with her mother, who played a key role in shaping her faith and supporting her growth in the music industry. Evangelist Annan’s unwavering commitment to her Christian beliefs and her deep maternal love were fundamental in nurturing her daughter’s journey to stardom.

Through her life, Evangelist Annan touched many lives, not only as a mother but also as a pillar of strength and support in her community. As mourners gather to celebrate her legacy, they are reminded of the profound impact she had in raising a daughter who has gone on to inspire countless others through her music and ministry.

In a time of mourning, the funeral also serves as a moment of reflection on the values of faith, family, and the enduring influence of a mother’s love. Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan’s influence remains strong, not only through her daughter’s continued success but in the many lives she influenced during her lifetime.