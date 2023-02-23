Funeral rites for Torgbuiga Binah Lawluvi begins on Friday at Ziope

The final funeral rites for the Paramount Chief of the Ziope Traditional Area, Torgbuiga Binah Lawluvi VI, begins on Friday, February 24, at Ziope in the Volta Region.

Torgbuiga Lawluvi, a former Lecturer at the Ho Technical University, reigned as Paramount Chief for the area from 1988-2022.

He also served as a Member of Council of State, representing Volta Region between 2012 and 2016.

Torgbui Vizaze Adzaho V, Awadada of Ziope Traditional Area, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the funeral would end on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo, members of Parliament, and DCEs, among other dignitaries, are expected to pay their last respect to the Paramount Chief, before a private burial.

Torgbui Adzaho described the late Chief as affable, soft-spoken, peace loving and tolerant, whose reign brought a lot of respect and development to the area.

“Torgbuiga Lawluvi was also a Legal Practitioner, who did not discriminate in his dealings with clients and those who sought legal assistance from him at no cost,” he said.

The vacuum created by his demise would be difficult to fill, he said, and appealed to the Kingmakers to look for a committed, peace-loving, non-discriminatory and a knowledgeable person in chieftaincy issues as a successor.

Awadada Adzaho, also the Acting President of the Ziope Traditional Area, invites all to come and mourn with them.

Torgbuiga Lawluvi is survived by a wife and four children.