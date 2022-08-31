Funfair meets Methodist University Ghana welcoming charter status

The Methodist University Ghana (MUG) Community welcomed its autonomous status as a full-fledged University with a funfair, singing and dancing.

The University, which was then known as the Methodist University College Ghana will now award its degrees, diplomas, and certificates rather than through an affiliate University as required of all private Universities without a charter.

The Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, who led the delegation back from the Jubilee House, where the Charter was presented to them by the President danced together with other Deans, Staff and Students for the attainment of the Charter Status.

The Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt received the Charter Certificate from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on behalf of the University.

Mr Okyere Boateng, the Registrar of the University, told the Ghana News Agency that attaining autonomous status for the University College had been a rather onerous but well-deserving journey.

He said, “we thank everyone for this momentous achievement. Management very much appreciates our collective efforts and efforts and support, which has brought this institution this far.”

The Registrar commended members of staff and those who worked tirelessly and directly to ensure that the dream of becoming an autonomous institution came into reality.

Mr Boateng said the agenda should be to work towards the growth of the University, adding that the growth was possible only when staff, students, and external stakeholders of the University work together to ensure that the institutional mandate was always kept in focus.

He said, “lets us bring new energies, think innovatively, show enthusiasm and have in mind the core institutional values, which drive us to excellence in our work delivery.”

He said values such as teamwork, best practices, equity, good corporate governance and accountability and student alumni inclusiveness should be seen in the day-to-day activities.

The Registrar said the University must bear in mind that autonomy did not mean the absence of regulations, the institution would operate in accordance with set standards for the achievement of excellence in all aspects of the University’s work.

He said there would be the need to introduce measures to develop institutional capacities and human resources, encouraging staff to work harder to enable the University to continue to exhibit its cherished motto: “Excellence, Morality and Service.”

Very Reverend Professor John David K. Ekem, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of MUG, commended the forerunners for their commitment and efforts in the attainment of the Charter status.

He also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Methodist Church Ghana led by the Presiding Bishop of the Church for their support and encouragement over the years.

He said going forward the University would introduce attractive programmes and courses to serve the University Community.

There was a live band on standby, which provided melodious songs and tunes to entertain students and staff.