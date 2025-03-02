Funke Akindele Attributes Career Success to Divine Guidance, Rejects External Claims

Nollywood icon Funke Akindele, celebrated for her groundbreaking work as an actress and filmmaker, publicly credited her decades-long success to divine intervention during a recent address at the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) 2025 gathering.

The Jenifa creator, known for her candor, dismissed suggestions that industry figures or mentors propelled her career, asserting instead that her achievements stemmed from unwavering faith and personal tenacity.

“My journey is God’s blueprint, not man’s,” Akindele declared, reflecting on her early struggles in Nigeria’s competitive film industry. Recalling her breakthrough with Jenifa in 2008, she revealed the project emerged during a career crossroads. “I needed reinvention, and that character was a leap of faith. I wrote scripts alone, faced rejections, but trusted God’s timing. No one handed me opportunities—I pushed until doors opened.”

Akindele’s remarks underscored her reputation as a self-made trailblazer in Nollywood, a sector often critiqued for its reliance on nepotism and gatekeepers. While acknowledging the cultural phenomenon of Jenifa, which spawned sequels and a TV series, she emphasized resisting stagnation. “Some urged me to exploit the brand indefinitely, but growth mattered more. Audiences evolve; creativity must too,” she stated, referencing her expansion into producing high-grossing films like Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Observers note Akindele’s speech aligns with her public persona—a fusion of devout spirituality and shrewd entrepreneurship. Her rise, marked by box office dominance and a recent foray into politics, reflects a career built on adapting to industry shifts while maintaining grassroots appeal. Critics, however, argue her narrative overlooks collaborative efforts inherent to filmmaking, a point she indirectly addressed by stressing, “Credit belongs to God, but the work was mine—sleepless nights, personal investments, risks taken alone.”

As Nollywood grapples with debates over meritocracy and legacy, Akindele’s stance amplifies a recurring theme among self-styled veterans: success in Nigeria’s chaotic creative landscape often hinges on individual grit—and, for many, the conviction that divine favor tips the scales.