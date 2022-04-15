Funmi Oyetti releases a brand new song “The Blood”

Anointed gospel music minister, Funmi Oyetti releases a brand new song titled “The Blood.”

The timely song comes at a period of reflection on the sacrifice Jesus Christ paid on the cross of Calvary.

Speaking about the song, Funmi says, “In The Blood of Jesus we find forgiveness of sins, redemption for our souls, and Power to overcome every work of darkness. The Blood of Jesus was shed for this purpose and more. As we release this new sound, get ready for an encounter, and get your hearts prepared for this sound.”

“We pray that you encounter the power in the Blood of Jesus as it is activated in your life, our nation, and the church at large” – She concludes.

The song is produced by Segun Adenekan.