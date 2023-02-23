Furniture shortfall hit Zanlerigu Basic School

Zanlerigu Junior High School (JHS) and Prima ry in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region is faced with a shortfall of 135 desks compelling some pupils to sit on floors for their lessons, others on broken furniture supported by cement blocks.

The furniture inadequacy in the schools was prompted by the Parents and Teachers and devised the idea of parents providing furniture for their wards, but this was without challenges as some of them till date could not afford a mono desk for their wards in school.

At the JHS, with a population of 150 pupils for instance, dual desks were visibly absent in the classrooms except broken ones supported by blocks.

Some rounds made by the GNA to the Schools also revealed that, JHS 3(A) a class of 28 pupils and JHS 3(B) with 21 pupils had 12 mono desks, three broken dual desks and nine mono desks and four broken dual desk respectively for the pupils to sit on and same situation at the JHS two and one.

Some of the pupils were seen pairing with their colleagues on their mono furniture while others sit on their broken woods placed on blocks to read and write.

Visible cracks showed on some of walls of the JHS where pupils inside the classroom easily see outside the verandas and roads.

Pupils of the lower primary and basic one pupil have also resorted to using furniture meant for the Kindergarten (KG).

The school is made up with a total population of 341 pupils, basic one with 50 pupils with only three benches, basic two is made up of 67 pupils with 12 dual desks, basic three 57 pupils with 17 dual desks and most furniture found there were broken and being managed by the pupils.

Mr Abaa Cletus Assibi, Head teacher of the JHS said, apart from the inadequate furniture faced by the schools which was affecting teaching and learning, it also contributed to absenteeism.

He emphasized that, pupils felt uncomfortable in classes due to the limited number of furniture for them to sit on, adding that, it has created room for them to give excuses of not attending school as expected.

Mr Abaa said though the problem of furniture faced by the schools was made known to the District Assembly, it was yet to receive any help.