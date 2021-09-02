Fusha has a mouthful for haters on new single ‘Atamfo’

Ghanaian rapper-producer, Fusha is back on top with a sturdy set of bars and flows on new hot single ‘Atamfo’, with a music video. ‘Atamfo’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally

Produced by Odeneho Beatz inside Hitmixer Studios, ‘Atamfo’ has Fusha go in on full attack mode and straight for the jugular of his naysayers, taunting the bunch with beefy lines like: ‘’Ain’t dealing with y’all maggots and faggots like Jake from State Farm’’, every now and then.

His steadfastness on the Hip-Hop production is also top, conveying a cadence that is compelling right from the get go. Fusha proves he is no slouch at delivering the hooks either, resounding his main message to naysayers in much flavor to wrap things up.