Future Control of Kabul Airport Topic of Discussion Between US, Taliban

The United States and the Taliban (banned in Russia) have discussed the terror group’s future control of the Kabul international airport, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

“A functioning state, a functioning economy, a government that has some semblance of a relationship with the rest of the world needs a functioning commercial airport,” Price said during a press briefing. “We are in discussions with the Taliban on this very front. They have indicated to us in no uncertain terms that they seek to have a functioning commercial airport.”