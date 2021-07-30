Future Gold Resources condemns criminal attack at Bogoso Prestea mine

Future Gold Resources (FGR), the operator of Bogoso Prestea Mine has condemned the recent violent attack by a small group of criminals which led to the destruction of the property of FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine and threats to the safety and welfare of our people.

In a statement, FGR described the incident as unfortunate, as no excuse can justify the wanton damage suffered by the company that puts the lives and livelihoods of the workforce and the development of the Dumasi Community at severe risk.

The statement noted that around 10pm on the evening of 26 July 2021 two FGR vehicles were attacked by unknown assailants in the village of Dumasi.

It said a gun was fired into one of the cars. No one was injured. As a result of the attack a letter, on establishing a long-term dialogue and commitment to social investments by FGR, was never delivered.

Early morning on the 27 July a group of some 50 individuals from the Dumasi community arrived at the FGR Bogoso site with machetes and two shotguns and set fire to equipment and buildings in a targeted and orchestrated attack.

No personnel were injured in the attack although many were seriously distressed by these unprovoked acts of violence and specific threats to life were made to employees.

As a result of these incidents, the mine was shut down and the police and military were mobilised to protect people and property.

They continue to monitor the situation. Authorities are now investigating the incident with a view to making arrests. Production will restart as soon as FGR is satisfied that the site is safe and secure.

Neither prior to, during, nor following the incident did the individuals make any demand of FGR or state any basis for their acts of violence. Nor are the individuals connected with or sanctioned by the local representatives who were finalising the agreed social investment programme by FGR.

FGR would like to reaffirm their desire to meet and engage with all the Dumasi community stakeholders. FGR are strongly committed to developing a positive and long-lasting relationship with the community.