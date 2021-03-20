Ghanaian Multiple Award winning Artist/Blogger Future Kynn drops visuals for Shericoco music finally Anticipate..fans.

#Shericoco is a love song which carries the concept of how lovers should stand to support each other even in times of danger and life.

Most often we see people claim to die for their love but in times of difficulties they show up no more this song has come to speak to all lovers what it meant to be loved.

Enjoy it …Share and Tell a friend #Shericoco is out now.

Production credit to Sydneyondabeat for giving us this dope masterpiece.